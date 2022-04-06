Stings, stakeouts net 34 tons of cocaine

Santo Domingo.- The operations, monitoring and supervision on the main flanks used to enter or remove narcotic substances in the Dominican Republic have resulted in the seizure of 34 tons of cocaine.

According to data from the Joint Information and Coordination Center (CICC), from August 22, 2020 to date, 29,000 local kilos and 5,000 international kilos were seized, the latter in collaborative operations.

The most recent action of the Dominican agencies, headed by the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Public Ministry (MP), to cut off the traffic of prohibited substances in the country, was reported on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement, 64 bricks, presumably cocaine, were seized in an operation that lasted several hours in Puerto Caucedo.