38 packets of cocaine seized in operation in SDE and two people arrested

Santo Domingo, DR

Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), in coordination with the Public Ministry, seized 38 packages of cocaine amid a surveillance and interdiction operation carried out on the Northeast highway (Juan Pablo ll), Santo municipality Sunday East.

According to intelligence reports, the anti-narcotics agents followed up on a drug trafficking network dedicated to transporting drugs in heated vehicles from Santo Domingo to other parts of the country.

Subsequently, the occupants of a Suzuki SUV, license plate G-505148, were intercepted near the Naranjal toll. A secret compartment was detected in the rear, under the third row of vehicle seats upon inspection.

Then, and in the presence of a deputy prosecutor, the compartment was completely opened. The 38 packages were seized, with a total weight of 39.16 kilograms of cocaine, according to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).

For the case, the authorities arrested a man and a woman of 38 and 34 years, respectively, who were handed over to the Public Ministry to learn coercive measures in the next few hours.

The detainees seized three cell phones, a magazine for a nine-millimeter caliber pistol, and personal documents, among other evidence.