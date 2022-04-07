Remodeling of the passenger terminal at Las Americas airport

Santo Domingo, DR

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, headed this Thursday the inaugural act of renovation of the passenger terminal of the Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

Said remodeling was carried out by VINCI Airports and had a total investment cost of RD$1 billion, equivalent to 14 million euros.

The changes are part of the “modernization and optimization” plan that aims to improve the user experience.

Within the remodeling, the expansion of the central atrium of the passenger terminal is contemplated, in addition to the relocation and modernization of the security and outgoing migration services.

For his part, the CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, Nicolas Notebaert, detailed the importance of the operation of its associated airlines for the growth of tourism.

“Together with our 250 partner airlines, we are confident that we can make tourism grow even more and delivering this new infrastructure is an important step in this long-term commitment,” he said.

While Mónika Infante, general director of AERODOM, expressed her satisfaction at delivering the new area of ​​the passenger terminal in order to “offer quality and safety that meet the needs of our users and encourage the development of the airline industry in our country.”