Four people drowned off the coast of La Romana

Santo Domingo, DR.

Authorities transferred to the morgue of the municipal hospital of La Romana the bodies of four people who died this Thursday in La Romana when the boat in which they were being transported capsized.

The victims, three women, and one man, did not have any identification, although the authorities suspected that they were Haitian immigrants.

“We only found $100 on one victim and $10 on another,” said Benito Queliz, a legal doctor.

The doctor indicated that according to the state of the bodies, they had been drowned for 8 to 10 hours.

In the afternoon hours of this Thursday, the bodies were seen floating in the waters of Playa Caleta in the Boquerón area.

The recovery of the bodies took place on the La Romana dock in front of the Dominican Navy.

On Friday morning, the authorities will activate, again, the search on the suspicion that three other people would also be missing because they were on the boat.

Members of the Civil Defense and the Navy participated in the operation.