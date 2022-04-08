Gov. issues 1,205 visas to Haitian students

Santo Domingo.- .-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted 1,205 visas to Haitian students.

The information was released yesterday by the Embassy of Haiti in the country through a statement.

“The Embassy of Haiti in the Dominican Republic informs that it has received from the Dominican Foreign Ministry 206 passports with visas granted by the Government of this country, to the same number of Haitian students who reside and study in Santo Domingo.

With the delivery of the 206 passports with Dominican visas, the process is completed, involving the Embassy with a total of 1,205 visas received, missing 47 that had expired in the process but that due to efforts carried out by the Embassy were managed to renew, says a note sent to the media.