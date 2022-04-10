Cab drivers will operate from Uber app

The digital mobility platform Uber and cab drivers associations in the Bávaro – Punta Cana area signed an agreement to allow them to affiliate with this platform and offer their services in hotels.

The agreement that puts an end to two years of disputes and negotiations was signed by Uber, the Dominican Confederation of Tourist Taxi Drivers (Codotatur), and associations affiliated with this entity: Verón Taxi, Asotatupal, and Siutratural, and in a pilot project will include 4,500 cab drivers in that area, who can now be activated as driver-partners in the Uber app or application with the new “Uber Select” option.

Uber’s public affairs manager for the Caribbean, Central America, and Andean, Sylvia Alvarado, explained that Uber Select would be the only option available in the app with which driver-partners will be able to pick up users at hotels in the Bávaro -Punta Cana area, exclusive to Codotatur cab drivers.

But the UberX option will continue to be available as before, but outside the hotels. The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that this would allow it to offer better services to tourism and leverage its growth.

Statements

Santiago Zamora, president of Codotatur, expressed that “It fills us with satisfaction that after several months of meetings, it has been possible to formalize this alliance that allows us to access the platform and its cutting-edge technology to increase our opportunity to generate higher profits. We are pleased with this alliance for the development of transportation in the Dominican Republic, which together we will be able to promote even more.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said he was more than satisfied with the signing of the agreement, as it is the result of long months of work and dialogue.

“Today, with this agreement, we give a beautiful example and make it clear that consultation, dialogue and strategic alliance are the key to unity to ensure the safest and most efficient cab transport service to our tourists in the Eastern region and throughout the country,” said Minister Collado.