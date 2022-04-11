810 packets of cocaine seized in boat entering San Pedro de Macoris; 3 arrested

Santo Domingo, DR

During a maritime and land interdiction operation deployed off the coast of San Pedro de Macorís, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) confiscated 810 packages, presumably cocaine.

DNCD agents and military personnel, including the Dominican Republic Navy and state intelligence agencies, received an alert that the occupants of a Go fast-type speedboat intended to introduce an indeterminate amount of drugs into the country.

This warning immediately activated the tactical reaction units, who subsequently began an extensive operation southwest of the province’s coasts mentioned above.

During the operation, which lasted just over 12 hours, a boat of approximately 28 feet in length was intercepted, with three Dominicans onboard, inside which 27 bags containing the 810 packages of the substance were seized.

“It has been determined that the individuals arrived on Dominican shores aboard the vessel from South America,” authorities said in a press release.

They also occupied two engines of 100 Hp each, a satellite phone, a GPS, a fridge with water and groceries, two tanks, and 19 fuel bottles.

Both objects and individuals were brought to justice. The three detainees will be known for measures of coercion in the coming hours for violation of Law 50-88.

The Public Ministry, the DNCD, and the Navy expand the investigative process to determine if others are involved in this criminal structure, apprehend them, and make them available to the authorities.

While the 810 packages are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), which will determine the exact type and weight of the substance in its analysis.