Environment controls brushfires in the highlands

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources reported that today the Forest Fire Brigade is finishing off the land affected by the fire that occurred in Gramazo, Valle Nuevo and that the smoke that could be glimpsed from the Constanza village was put out.

The authorities indicate that the person responsible for the fire has been identified and will be charged, as established by Law 64-00.

“Thanks to the rapid work of our Forest Firefighters, despite the fire registered in the area yesterday, no major damage is in sight for the area and a prompt restoration is expected.”

Also, earlier today there was another fire in Casabito, which is under control.