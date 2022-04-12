Cases rise and hospital occupancy by COVID-19 returns to 2%

Facade of the Ministry of Public Health. Today / Arlenis Castillo

The number of new cases of COVID-19 today is 56, while yesterday, only 14 cases were registered, and the general hospital occupancy rate, after being reduced to 1%, has risen again to 2%.

Bulletin # 754, issued by the Ministry of Public Health through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, reports that 2,485 samples were taken.

Of these, 1,633 were for the first time and 852 for follow-up. In addition, 2,074 were antigenic, and 411 were PCR samples.

3,251,191 samples have been processed in the country, resulting in 578,626 registered cases. Another 2,672,565 cases were discarded.

Currently, 119 active cases are reported. 574,132 people affected have recovered.

Occupancy at 2%, 45 beds occupied out of 2373. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 %, 16 occupied out of 585, and ventilators 2 %, 10 occupied out of 469.

The risk groups continue to be health sector workers, pregnant women, people under 20 years of age, and people with comorbidities due to diabetes and hypertension.