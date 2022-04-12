Traffic cops start road safety operation

Santo Domingo.-The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) has deployed night operations throughout the country in order to strengthen road safety and the prevention of accidents on streets, highways and avenues.

The director of the entity, Brigadier General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta, ordered these operations within the plan carried out by the transport authorities to reduce accidents during Holy Week to a minimum.

General Guzmán Peralta explained that the Digesett already has its directive ready in Greater Santo Domingo and all its dependencies on a national scale for the Holy Week, when the flow of travelers increases.