Weather forecast: Showers and rough seas

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet), reported Wednesday that moderate downpours with thunderstorms and possible wind gusts will continue, especially in the afternoon until the early evening hours, while seas will remain rough.

Forecasters predicted that these rains will be more prevalent in the northwest, north, northeast, and southeast (especially in Greater Santo Domingo), the Central Cordillera, and the border area. This is due to a frontal system to the northeast of the country and a constant movement of clouds over the territory caused by prevailing winds from the east/northeast.

The meteorological service is forecasting high wave activity at sea and advises fragile and small boats to sail close to the coastline without venturing out to sea.

Meanwhile, for tomorrow, Thursday, conditions will be favorable for persistent downpours, thunderstorms, and occasional wind gusts, mainly in the afternoon until the early evening towards the northwest, northeast, southeast, Cibao Valley, Central Cordillera, and the border area, as a result of moisture and instability left by the frontal system and a trough that is approaching the country.