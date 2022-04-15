VP calls for reflection

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña announced that both she and President Luis Abinader will stay in the city of Santo Domingo during the Easter holiday, and called for reflection, moderation, and family harmony.

Peña stated that they will have a lighter work agenda during these holy days, and will focus on how to continue to serve the country in the best possible way.

The Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) informed earlier this week that state employees will work on a special schedule for Easter Week, finishing their working day at 4:00 in the afternoon Wednesday. They will return to work on their regular schedule on Monday.