No glass bottles or weapons allowed on beaches

Santo Domingo.- The authorities have banned glass bottles, firearms, and knives from the beaches of Puerto Plata, while emergency agencies say that no incidents have been reported.

At the entrances to the beaches, military officials and Civil Defense volunteers ensured that visitors were not carrying weapons or glass items that could endanger others, in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents. This measure was welcomed by beachgoers.

Vacationers praised the safety levels in the resorts and highways while enjoying the north coast beaches.

Tourist police representatives confirmed that no incidents have been reported so far during the Easter Week holiday.

Dozens of civil defense posts have been set up along the country’s avenues, highways, and beaches, providing guidance to the public and implementing preventive measures.

During the day, more and more people arrived on the beaches and thousands more local and international tourists are expected to arrive during the rest of the weekend.