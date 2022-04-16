Weather: nine provinces remain on alert

Santo Domingo – Due to a weather system affecting the country, cloudy conditions with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Easter Saturday.

“This Easter Saturday morning: cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over the southwest region, border area, and Atlantic coast, spreading to the center and southeast of the country later. Effect of the weather system.” tweeted National Meteorological Office (Onamet) director, Gloria Ceballos.

According to the weather report issued by Onamet, rain is forecast for the early hours of the day, mainly over the provinces of Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel, Samaná, Hato Mayor, Peravia, San Cristóbal, Barahona and some parts of Greater Santo Domingo.

For purposes of prevention, weather alert levels remain in effect for these provinces.

The forecaster also predicts that rainfall will increase from moderate to heavy during the afternoon, as well as thunderstorms.

The regions most affected by the rains will be the northwest, north, northeast, northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera.

At night and especially in the early morning, rains will affect the Caribbean coast and eastern and central regions.

In terms of seafaring conditions, Onamet is advising operators of small and fragile vessels on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts to sail close to the coastline and to exercise caution due to rough seas.

In Greater Santo Domingo, maximum temperatures will range between 29°C and 31°C, while minimum temperatures will remain between 21°C and 23°C.