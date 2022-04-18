Government to increase wages in the construction sector

Through the Ministry of Labor, the Government will announce this Monday, 18 April, a salary increase for employees in the construction sector, an industry that generates 421,483 jobs, according to official data for the first quarter of 2021.

According to a statement by the Republic, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will make the announcement together with the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

The activity in which the wage increase to the construction sector will be announced was scheduled for 10:00 am at the Ministry of Labor.

In December 2021, the government had increased by 15.5% the salary for heavy machine operators. Workers earning 23,412 pesos will now earn 27,000 pesos, and helpers from 11,667 pesos to 13,500 pesos.

And in March 2020, the Ministry of Labor increased by 15% for masonry workers.