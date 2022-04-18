Ranking – Top 10 destinations from the USA this summer are from the Caribbean

The Caribbean monopolizes the 10 largest international destinations from the United States, given the trend of fewer long-distance flights due to restrictions and the pandemic.

Cancun, San José del Cabo, Aruba, Montego Bay (Jamaica), Punta Cana, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica are these ten destinations that, according to Allianz Partners, monopolize the demand for this summer.

As for internal trips, Orlando, Seattle, Hawaii, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, and Denver are the most popular.

Daniel Durazo, Head of Communications at Allianz Partners, anticipates a record level of bookings this summer for both domestic and international travel.