140 drug packages seized in Puerto Caucedo

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported that 140 packages, presumably cocaine, were seized at the Caucedo Multimodal Port.

The substance was found in four black packages inside a container loaded with refrigerated fruit that would be sent to Belgium, the DNCD said in a press release.

The agency reported that the discovery was made when anti-narcotics and military agents, accompanied by canine units, conducted a verification operation on dozens of containers that arrived at the terminal from Chile and were in transit through the country.

He maintains that an investigation process has been initiated to find those responsible for the transfer and bring them to justice.

“The Public Ministry and the DNCD are beginning the investigations into this case and hope to be in a position to offer more details as the investigations progress,” the press release said.

While the 140 packages were sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for the corresponding purposes.