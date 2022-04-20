Santiago Police dismantle center where document forgery was practiced

Santiago, DR

This Wednesday, the Forgery Department of the National Police dismantled a center in the northern part of Santiago where the forgery of identity cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registrations was practiced.

In operation, which was carried out at the R & M Multiservices company, located in the Los Salados Viejos sector, the agents seized numerous pieces of equipment used to carry out the criminal act. Likewise, seven people were arrested for investigation.

These people will be brought to justice, and the authorities are investigating to find out if they have more connections in other areas related to this action.