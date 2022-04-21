Public Health will vaccinate against four diseases

The Ministry of Health announced yesterday the beginning of the “Vaccination Week of the Americas (SVA),” which includes vaccination against polio, measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome for children from 1 to 5 years of age.

The aim is to maintain the control and eradication of these preventable diseases. Dr. Daniel Rivera, Minister of Health, said that the day’s slogan is “To Vaccinate them is to Love them!

The Expanded Program of Immunization (PAI) plans to vaccinate 951,554 children from 1 to 5 years of age against measles, rubella, and Congenital Rubella Syndrome, urging parents and guardians to go to the different centers where they will find these vaccines free of charge.

Likewise, 189,515 two-year-old children will receive an indiscriminate dose of oral polio vaccine (bopv). In addition, the country is at risk of importation due to the migratory flow from one nation to another.

“During the development of the journey, which will extend for about ten days, the criteria of quality, effectiveness, timeliness, and homogeneity will be taken into account to achieve the proposed coverage of 95%, in order to maintain the elimination and control of these diseases,” said Rivera.

The country has the infrastructure and qualified technical personnel to achieve vaccination coverage.

Call to take medication to prevent scabies.

The Ministry of Public Health called on the population to avoid medicating themselves as a form of prevention if they have no signs or symptoms of the skin disease reported in Haiti.

“It is not correct for people to medicate themselves as a method of prevention, since the medications to treat skin diseases have their indication that used in the correct way will diminish in their totality any type of skin eruptions,” said the Vice-Ministry of Collective Health (VSC), Dr. Eladio Perez.

He indicated that the most effective method for preventing itching, psoriasis, rash, or other skin infection is adequate personal and home hygiene.