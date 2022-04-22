Onamet keeps 28 provinces on meteorological alert

For this Friday, the downpours will be reduced, but the weak rains will continue in much of the national territory during the day.

Santo Domingo, D.R.

For this Friday, the downpours will be reduced, but the weak rains will continue in much of the national territory during the day. According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), rainfall is due to the effects of the trough located on the national territory.

In the afternoon, the winds will persist, which could be intense at times, accompanied by electrical storms and isolated gusts of wind in the provinces of the northwest, north, northeast, southeast, southwest, and the central mountain range; as a consequence of the trough that continues to affect the weather conditions in our area.

Due to these weather conditions, Onamet ratifies weather alerts for the following provinces: Dajabon, Santiago Rodríguez, Elías Piña, Santiago, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Hato Mayor, El Seibo and San Pedro de Macorís, San José de Ocoa, La Altagracia, La Romana, Valverde, Barahona, Duarte, as well as in areas close to these.

As a result of this forecast, the agency recommends using an umbrella for driving calls to be careful on slick streets and travel through puddles or flooded areas.

Regarding maritime conditions, Onamet recommends that operators of fragile and small vessels on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts navigate close to the coastal perimeter and with caution due to irregular waves.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.