Medical centers in Cibao condemn deficiencies

Santiago, DR

The Alliance for the Right to Health made up of dozens of organizations with different characteristics, presented an in-depth diagnosis in other regions, with some 50 healthcare centers and representatives of the users of the services on offer.

The entity says that the investigation in centers of the three levels of care found serious deficiencies, especially in the first and second levels.

“The findings of this research are the result of structured interviews with 50 hospital directors and a survey applied to 1,229 users of these health centers. In addition, 69 local leaders were consulted through local health region groups,” the study indicates.

In this region, the Alliance for the Right to Health coordinator, Llaniris Espinal, highlighted the great ills of the healthcare centers, especially in the towns farthest from the big cities, to the point that 92 percent of the municipal hospitals lack ambulances. After the institution’s diagnosis, with the participation of trade unions, professional, environmental, peasant, and community groups, a set of recommendations were made for the State to promote health policies to improve the operational capacity of these centers of the hospital system. The Alliance for the Right to Health believes it is necessary to generate a political and social pact for health, change the neoliberal model that operates in this sector, and build a proposal for an alternative health system.

He expressed that Adesa is working in this direction and has a decalogue of proposals, which could serve as a basis for the analysis and discussion of the subject, necessary to create a robust social movement for the right to health in the country.