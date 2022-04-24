Sunny weather and low rainfall forecast

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) communicated in its report that a sunny Sunday is expected due to the gradual decrease of the trough; however, during afternoon hours, cloudy conditions will persist in some parts of the national territory.

In the afternoon, winds could persist, which could be intense at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind in the provinces of the northwest, north, northeast, southeast, southwest, and the central mountain range, as a result of the trough that continues to affect weather conditions in our area.

Due to the decrease in rainfall, the agency discontinues the remaining weather alerts for the following provinces: La vega, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, and Santo Domingo.

Although the forecast calls for decreases in the intensity of the rains, the agency recommends the use of umbrellas and calls on drivers to be cautious because the humidity can cause slippery road surfaces.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.