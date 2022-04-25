82 Haitians formed ‘human chain’ to cross border

Dajabón – Members of the 10th Infantry Battalion of the Domitian Army based in this city, detained 82 undocumented Haitians, who tried to enter our territory forming a human caravan through the farm sector 41 of Sánchez, Cañongo of this border municipality. .

Those arrested by the military led by Colonel Juan Manuel Feliz Brito, commander of the 10th Battalion, were intercepted in their attempt to travel to the city of Santiago through highways and mountains.

The foreigners in irregular migratory conditions to be in the country, including 70 males and 12 females, were handed over to members of the General Directorate of Migration to be deported through this part of the border