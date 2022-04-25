Dominican authorities to probe boating deaths

Santo Domingo.- Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, on Sunday said it will initiate an investigation after the boat accidents that occurred in the municipal district of Bayahibe, La Altagracia province, which have left two people dead.

“Given the unfortunate event where an excursionist died and four others were injured, when a boat from Bayahibe capsized at Saona Island, in Environment we are following up to investigate circumstances and proceed before judicial authorities,” Jorge tweeted.

Likewise, he indicated that they will proceed before the social authorities after the findings of the investigation.

The most recent event occurred this Sunday morning, when a woman drowned after a boat with 33 people capsized in Bayahibe when they were heading to Saona Island.

Four other people were injured in the incident