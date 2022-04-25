National Police director visits the family of the young man murdered in Ocoa

San Jose de Ocoa, DR

At the end of yesterday afternoon, a visit to the family of the young man murdered while he was in a local compound under police custody, the Director-General of the Police, General Eduardo Alberto Then, asked to extend the programming of a protest march for the fact, which which was accepted without objection by the organizers.

The Director-General of the Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, arrived after 3:00 in the afternoon at the home of the family of young José Gregorio Custodio.

“They killed him at the police,” were among the first words that the victim’s mother, Milandina Custodio, said before General Then.

The high-ranking police officer listened attentively to the versions and complaints of the family, promising that what happened would be clarified and acted accordingly.

Previously, he had met with the governor, Oliva Castillo Aguasvivas, before whom he insisted that the measures to be taken would take place after the conclusive report from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) is received, which will shed light on the real cause of Custodio’s death.