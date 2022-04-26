Incidence of coronavirus in the country remains low

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health (MP) notified 63 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, after processing 5,118 samples, according to epidemiological bulletin number 768.

In the last 24 hours, 3,940 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 1,178 antigen tests were processed.

Health authorities reported that the positivity of the last four weeks stands at 0.90% and the daily positivity at 1.52%. However, there are still 301 active cases.

No deaths from the disease were reported, while to date, 4,376 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began, with a case fatality rate of 0.76%.

Hospital Occupancy

On the other hand, of the 2,373 Covid-19 beds in the Hospital Network, 45 are occupied, or 2%.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), out of 585 beds, 14 are occupied, representing 2%.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi) indicates that out of 469 ventilators in the system, six people are connected, for 1%.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities.

The official statistical document that compiles this data indicates that 23.13% of the deaths were due to hypertension, while 14.47% were due to diabetes.

Meanwhile, the number of pregnant women affected by the coronavirus to date is 1,830, and 2,301 health care workers.