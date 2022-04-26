Two investigative journalists join forces

Santo Domingo.- The Nuria Journalistic Investigation program has a new member in its team, with the segment “El Antinoti” by communicator Sergio Carlo.

The segment will take place from 10:00 to 10:30 pm within the program that is broadcast every Saturday from 9 to 10:30pm on Color Vision, channel 9, according to a statement from the company Provideo S.A.

The integration of Antinoti comes to expand the varied programming offered by the veteran journalist Nuria Piera, who has more than 35 uninterrupted years of professional work.

The communicator highlighted his entry into the investigative program through social networks.

“Unity is strength,” Carlo tweeted.