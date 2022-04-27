Bill to protect privacy poses ‘daunting risks’

Santo Domingo.- Prior censorship is one of the daunting risks posed by the bill that regulates the protection of rights, privacy, honor, good name and image itself; before which the Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) suggests the complete revision of the legislative initiative.

The project, presented by Senator Melania Salvador (Bahoruco province) and approved by this chamber on April 20, could “for the sake of advancing towards the protection of the right to privacy, honor, name and image itself” limit the exercise of freedom of expression.

“Mechanisms that are equivalent to prior censorship cannot be instituted, but only to subsequent responsibilities for those who abuse this right, as established by the Constitutional Court,” Finjus said in a statement to Dominican media.