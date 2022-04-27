Dominican Republic normalizes 45K+ Venezuelans in one year

Santo Domingo.-The normalization program for Venezuelans in the Dominican Republic completed one year with more than 45,000 people registered.

Those who participated agree that the results are positive, so now there is also a commitment to the integration of that community. Of those, around 34,000 were able to complete to advance to phase 2 and phase 3 of the program.

“The normalization plan is a step towards integration and a greater contribution of the Venezuelan population to the economic development of the Dominican Republic,” said Josué Gastelbondo, head of the mission of the International Organization for Migration in the country.

Gastelbondo said that Venezuelan immigration is the largest that America has seen in modern times.

The Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V) estimates that there are 6.11 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the world, of which 5.06 are in Latin America and the Caribbean.