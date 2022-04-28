Ex police chief with bloody past ‘won’t repeat’

Santo Domingo.- “It is not an issue as has been published, I do not accept any position of any municipality. It is a matter that anyone who needs my collaboration, I am willing to cooperate and advise.”

The statement is by the former head of the National Police, retired Major General Pedro de Jesús Candelier, about the indications that he would assume responsibility for citizen security in North Santo Domingo (SDN).

Candelier pointed out that after heading the lines of the Police, he is not within the plans for him to take the direction of the SDN police council.

“After being chief of police, I cannot become chief of the municipal police, I can advise if they need it in any municipality in the country. The mayor was misunderstood”

Likewise, he stated that there are “many factors” to take into consideration in this delimitation, among which he listed the occupation of the sidewalks, the need for infrastructure, as well as lighting.

Bloody past

During his tenure Candelier was formally accused of ordering extrajudicial executions of detainees.