Seeking to strengthen the supervision of medical services

The Ministry of Health and the Superintendency of Health and Labor Risks (Sisalril) signed an agreement to establish a framework of cooperation to develop and strengthen the supervision, control, and monitoring of health services to members of the Dominican Social Security System (SDSS).
The agreement signed by Dr. Daniel Rivera, Minister of Health, and Dr. Jesús Feris Iglesias, Superintendent of Health and Labor Risks, seeks to optimize the services provided to members of the Family Health Insurance.
Rivera said that the agreement would allow progress in preparing national health accounts, strengthening surveillance and insurance in certain situations such as traffic accidents, occupational hazards, and other health conditions, and thus improving public policies in the health field.