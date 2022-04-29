Banks: be wary when using the Web

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) called on users and the general public to maintain healthy habits when browsing the internet and using digital tools, as a way to prevent them from being victims of cyber crimes.

In a press document, the ABA highlighted that, in recent years and especially due to the pandemic, the number of users with internet access has increased notably, as well as the potential risk through this platform.

The ABA detailed that, according to statistics from the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel), at the end of 2021, 9,466,815 users were registered, presenting a growth of 8% (701,547 new users) compared to December 2020, when there were 8,765,268 accounts.