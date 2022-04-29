Dominican, Colombian leaders agenda

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, receives his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, at the National Palace this Friday, a meeting scheduled for 10am.

The South American president will arrive at the National Palace and receive the honors corresponding to his high investiture; then there will be a Military Review and a presentation of the delegations to the presidents of the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Colombia.

From there, the two leaders will go to a private audience in the presidential office of the Dominican head of state in the government house, where officials from both countries will participate.

Then, an extended meeting of the delegations of both nations will be held in the Green Room and at noon the heads of state will hold a signing ceremony, an award ceremony, a joint statement and lunch.

At the end of the events at the National Palace, the Colombian ruler and his official entourage will visit the Altar of the Fatherland, where they will lay a floral offering.