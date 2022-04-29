Labor Day Holiday is moved to Monday, May 2

At the time of announcing the order of the holidays for the year 2022, the Ministry of Labor indicated that the Labor Day holiday is effective on Monday, May 2.

In this sense, the entity refers to the non-working nature of Sunday, May 1, Labor Day, which is changed to Monday, May 2.

While for Thursday, June 16, is when the religious festival Corpus Christi is celebrated.

Similarly, on Tuesday, August 16, the Restoration of the Republic Day, it maintains its festive status. This is in response to Article 35 of the Constitution and Sentence No. 14 of 02/20/2008 of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ).

On the other hand, Saturday, September 24, Mercedes Day, and Sunday, November 6, Constitution Day, will be celebrated on their respective dates.

Considering that Sunday, December 25, is the feast of Christmas or the Birth of Jesus and the last holiday of the year, it is not changed.

It should be noted that the most recent holiday period was due to Easter of the current year 2022. It is expected that due to the Labor Day holiday that extends the weekend, the authorities will take measures for those who leave the interior of the country.