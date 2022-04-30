They register 94 cases of dengue in the country in just one week

Santo Domingo, DR

In one week, the Ministry of Public Health registered 94 cases of dengue, for a cumulative 1,180 probable cases so far this year, which represents an increase of 198% compared to the same period in 2021.

The data is contained in the bulletin corresponding to Epidemiological Week #15, published yesterday, April 29, by the General Directorate of Epidemiology.

The disease caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito has a record of eight deaths to date. Its prevention is in eliminating debris and clean water that favor the spread of the insect.

At the Robert Reid Cabral children’s hospital, its director, Dr. Clemente Terrero, confirmed eight children were admitted with dengue.

The new 94 probable dengue cases occurred between the ages of 3 months and 84 years (Median= 26 years), with greater frequency in those under 19 years of age. The sex most affected this week continues to be the male sex with 59%.

Those affected mostly reside in Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristóbal. “The accumulated until EW 15 in 1,180 cases, including 8 deaths (Lethality=0.68%). The AI ​​is 38.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for an increase in the variability of the rate of 198% compared to the same period in 2021.”

Malaria

Malaria, another vector-borne disease, registered two new cases in the epidemiological week (EW) 15, in a man and a woman aged 16 and 18, respectively, from the Azua and San Juan focus.

In the country, 78 cases of malaria have been confirmed, with zero deaths.

FIGURES

40 CASES

Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis, which is transmitted to humans through the urine of animals such as rats, spreads, especially during the rainy season, has recorded a cumulative 40 cases and eight deaths this year.