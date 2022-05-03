3 deaths in hands of police draw scrutiny

Santo Domingo.- In less than a month, three men died in strange circumstances in different health centers where they received medical care after being transferred from National Police facilities, where they were detained.

The most recent case is that of David de los Santos, arrested on the 27th after allegedly having been involved in an incident with a woman in a shopping plaza and taken to the Ensanche Naco precinct. He died last Sunday.

The death certificate issued by the Ministry of Public Health to the relatives, of which they sent an image to Diario Libre, preliminarily establishes that it was a homicide and that the death was caused by a traumatic brain injury.

Regarding the blows suffered by the Physical Education teacher and employee of a call center, who lived in Los Alcarrizos, the police staff had said that they were caused by the victim herself, “in the middle of a nervous breakdown that he had in the cell.”