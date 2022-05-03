Dominican Republic scrambles troops on gang kidnapping

Jimani, Dominican Republic.- An unusually major military deployment occurs at this southwest point on the border with Haiti, after the kidnapping of Carlos Guillén Tatis, agricultural adviser to the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince

Guillén Tatis, according to Dominican authorities, would be in the hands of the fearsome Haitian gang 400 Maowozo, kidnapped by the criminal group that operates outside the law, when the diplomat was traveling from the neighboring country to the Dominican Republic.

He was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, last Friday, the closest point to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, local media said.

In this area of ​​the border, helicopter flights, movements in assault vehicles, a high military presence and an increase in security levels are observed, as part of the actions carried out in this area after the kidnapping of the adviser.

Alleged kidnapping

The Haitian gang 400 Maowozo demands US$500,000.00 to free Guillén Tatis, a report that security authorities of the Dominican State neither confirm nor deny.