US executive of La Romana free zone found dead

La Romana, DR

An American, executive of a free zone company in La Romana, was found dead with stab wounds inside his villa , located in the Casa de Campo resort.

The victim was identified as Jefrey Richard Mcmahon , whose body was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), in San Pedro de Macorís.

Regarding the event, it is indicated that despite the security measures that the aforementioned site has, it was apparently the same owner of the villa who would have entered accompanied by the perpetrator.

The local authorities have not yet offered a report to the press, while the event is handled as a crime due to personal problems, since the victim entered the villa with his alleged aggressor, using the access that the villa owners have.

The perpetrator was able to escape from the place in the foreigner’s vehicle, taking advantage of the automatic pass that his vehicle allows him through the checkpoint bar upon leaving the hotel complex.

Mcmahon was an executive of the Tabacalera de García company, which, according to information obtained, had several years in the company that produces tobacco for export from the local Free Zone.