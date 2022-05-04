Released: Dominican diplomat kidnapped in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, reported early Wednesday the release of Carlitin Guillén Tatis, a Dominican diplomat who was kidnapped in Haiti.

Álvarez did not reveal the conditions of the release of Guillén Tatis, who is the agricultural attaché at the Dominican embassy in Haiti.

“Fortunately, Carlitín Guillén Tatis, adviser to the Dominican embassy in Haiti, has been released safe and sound, after 4 days of kidnapping. We thank all those who actively participated in his release,” the Dominican foreign minister wrote on Twitter.