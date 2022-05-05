Dominican president tops LatAm’s approval rates

Santo Domingo.- Luis Abinader is the president with the highest approval rate among leaders in Latin America, according to a survey conducted by the American magazine Americas Quarterly.

The study gives 70% approval to the Dominican president for the highest approval, very far from the 57% attributed to his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who follows him in evaluation.

The information was published by the CNN network, entitled “From the best to the worst, this is the level of approval of the presidents in Latin America.”