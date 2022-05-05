INABIE to impact 1.8 million beneficiaries with Deparasitization Day

The National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE) launched this Thursday the National Deworming Day 2022 aimed at students of the public education system throughout the country; it will impact 1 million 850 thousand beneficiaries nationwide, allowing their bodies to effectively acquire the nutrients ingested and thus support them in their learning process.

The program is carried out together with the Center for Prevention and Control of Vector-borne and Zoonotic Diseases (CECOVEZ) and supported by the Ministries of Education and Public Health, following recommendations from organizations such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The school children who will benefit from delivering this deworming medicine (Albendazole 400mg), supplied by the Ministry of Public Health, are between the ages of 5 and 14 years old.

In addition to the students, teachers and administrative personnel of the schools of the public education system are also expected to benefit.

The executive director of INABIE headed the launching ceremony, Victor Castro, as part of the commitments assumed to improve the quality of life of the students who daily receive the services offered by this welfare institute.

Importance of deworming

The deworming day is carried out to prevent growth retardation, reduce school absenteeism, contribute to the increase of concentration and memory capacity, and at the same time lowering infections transmitted by parasitic diseases.

Specifically, deworming prevent 82% of stunted growth and reduces school absenteeism by 75%.

Among the parasites combated with the medicines that students will receive in this deworming are Ascaris lumbricoides, Trichuris trichiura, and Uncaria, which cause intestinal infections caused by contact with soil.

In this sense, the action is developed to support the teaching and learning process through the significant and controllable reduction of intestinal parasitism.

The journey will be carried out twice a year to guarantee and contribute to improving the health conditions and wellbeing of the students. The first one is in process, and the second one is scheduled to start in October of this year.

The launch was also attended by Dr. Manuel Tejeda, director of the Center for Prevention and Control of Vector-borne Diseases and Zoonosis, CECOVEZ, the vice-minister of Planning and Development of the Ministry of Education, Julissa Hernández, the director of Inter-institutional Relations of the Ministry of Education, Emilio Fernández, the director of Health and Social Services of INABIE, Rosayma Orozco and the head of School Health Management, Dr. Ruth Cairo, Rafaelina Frías, head of Student Services, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Public Health.

Before the event’s launch, training sessions were held for technicians from the Ministry of Education and teachers who would support the initiative.