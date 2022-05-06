3 deaths spur Dominican Police reform

Santo Domingo.- The death of three men in police custody forced the Government to announce and accelerate the execution of a set of measures that make up the transformation of the National Police.

The announcement was made by José Vila del Castillo, the commissioner for police reform, who predicted that this set of measures, which although they do not yet have an implementation date, will be able to guarantee the physical integrity and human rights of people arrested by officers.

Immediately, the Government orders the installation of cameras in all precincts and patrols and the creation of a real-time police operations center, with the support of fixed 9-1-1 cameras.