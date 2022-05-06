Dominican Republic charges 31 in generals’ case
Santo Domingo.- The investigation by the Justice Ministry initiated in 2020 into the alleged network of military, religious and police corruption that was used to steal public funds from the security forces has closed with 31 people accused, including four active generals.
Diario Libre had access to the complete list of the defendants that, according to the Public Ministry, through various fraudulent maneuvers, allegedly stole funds from the Specialized Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) and the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur) for more than 4,000 million pesos (US$72.7 million).
Accused:
Adam Benoni Cáceres Silvestre (ABC)
Juan Carlos Torre Robiou (D1)
Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola
Rafael Nunez de Aza (DNA)
Raul Alejandro Jiron Jimenez
Boanerges Reyes Bautista (BR)
Franklin Antonio Mata Flores (MT)
Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz (The Helper)
Yehudy Blandesmil Guzman Alcantara
Miguel Ventura Pichardo FARD (CT-2)
Rossy Maybelline Guzmán Sánchez (La Pastora)
Tanner Antonio Flete Guzman
Erasmus Roger Perez Nunez
Kelman Santana Martinez
Jose Manuel Rosario Piron
Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, P.N.,
Rosa Antonia Disla
Emerald Ortega Polanco
Alexander Montero Cruz
Epifanio Pena LeBron
Lucia de los Santos Viola
Manuel de Jesus Alba Solano
Choose Maria Trinidad Santiago
Manuel Antonio Alba Trinidad
Raymel Pastor del Rosario Viola
Pedro Roberto Castillo Castillo Nolasco
Rosa Antona Disla
Onoris Beatriz Soto de los Santos
Erick Daniel Pereira NORez
Santiago Antonio Suarez Peguero
Guillermo de Jesus Torres Robiou
Good luck ! The number of defendants is overwhelming. One can easily assume the prosecution of these people will be a running a gauntlet of all types of defense delaying schemes (x 31) to deny justice being served.