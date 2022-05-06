Dominican Republic charges 31 in generals’ case

Santo Domingo.- The investigation by the Justice Ministry initiated in 2020 into the alleged network of military, religious and police corruption that was used to steal public funds from the security forces has closed with 31 people accused, including four active generals.

Diario Libre had access to the complete list of the defendants that, according to the Public Ministry, through various fraudulent maneuvers, allegedly stole funds from the Specialized Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) and the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur) for more than 4,000 million pesos (US$72.7 million).

Accused:

Adam Benoni Cáceres Silvestre (ABC)

Juan Carlos Torre Robiou (D1)

Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola

Rafael Nunez de Aza (DNA)

Raul Alejandro Jiron Jimenez

Boanerges Reyes Bautista (BR)

Franklin Antonio Mata Flores (MT)

Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz (The Helper)

Yehudy Blandesmil Guzman Alcantara

Miguel Ventura Pichardo FARD (CT-2)

Rossy Maybelline Guzmán Sánchez (La Pastora)

Tanner Antonio Flete Guzman

Erasmus Roger Perez Nunez

Kelman Santana Martinez

Jose Manuel Rosario Piron

Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, P.N.,

Rosa Antonia Disla

Emerald Ortega Polanco

Alexander Montero Cruz

Epifanio Pena LeBron

Lucia de los Santos Viola

Manuel de Jesus Alba Solano

Choose Maria Trinidad Santiago

Manuel Antonio Alba Trinidad

Raymel Pastor del Rosario Viola

Pedro Roberto Castillo Castillo Nolasco

Rosa Antona Disla

Onoris Beatriz Soto de los Santos

Erick Daniel Pereira NORez

Santiago Antonio Suarez Peguero

Guillermo de Jesus Torres Robiou