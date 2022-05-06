Generals hid their loot with close relatives

Santo Domingo.- The senior officers of the Coral and Coral 5G corruption network took advantage of their position, and their closeness to the nation’s president to exorbitantly increase their assets with money stolen from the State, creating a network of companies on behalf of related , and used trusted military and police officers to carry out million-dollar criminal transactions, says the Justice Ministry.

It is these people, relatives and trusted acquaintances of the generals Adán Cáceres, Julio de los Santos Viola, Juan Carlos Torres Robiou… who were included in the list to complete the 30 accused of embezzlement, money laundering and other acts of corruption.

Friends of Cáceres

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) included several close associates of Major General Adán Cáceres, including his brother-in-law Santiago Antonio Suárez Peguero. This is the husband of Anabel Cáceres Silvestre, sister of the major general.