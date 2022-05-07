Company shut down for ‘abusive practices’ against workers

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Labor ordered the closure of the company Kington Aluminum after finding violations of the law, including “abusive practices that endanger the lives of the workers.”

Violations were found regarding minimum wages, overtime, lack of an occupational health and safety committee, weekly rest, non-payment of vacation pay, non-enjoyment of vacations, and excessive working hours.

All this is recorded in 56 reports issued in the last four visits to its facilities.

Resisted investigation

A team of health and safety inspectors, analysts, and technicians reported that each time the company was inspected, it resisted and made it impossible to carry out the investigation work, making the workers vulnerable, which is why the support of the security forces was required.

Upon being notified of the company’s situation, the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps García, reiterated that “our commitment is and will always be to ensure compliance with the law and respect for the rights of all workers, without exceptions.”