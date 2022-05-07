Rains flood homes and kill 3,000 chickens

Dozens of houses and streets in Arroyo Abajo and Fracatán are flooded due to the overflowing of the Nibaje and Diablo creeks after heavy downpours.

The rains damaged household goods and there was a momentary evacuation of families; traffic was obstructed for hours.

The director of the Civil Defense, Francisco Arias, reported the overflowing of the Mecier Bogaer canal, in the municipal district of La Canela, which flooded houses and a chicken farm, killing three thousand chickens.

Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Office predicted moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind in the northeast, Central Cordillera, north, and southeast, due to the effect of a trough, and tomorrow there will only be scattered downpours in the northeast and Central Cordillera.

PROVINCES FORECAST BY LOCATIONS T. Max. C T. Min. °C

Santiago will be Cloudy in the afternoon with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 31 18/21

Puerto Plata Partly cloudy to cloudy with local showers. 29/ 31 18/20

Duarte Cloudy in the afternoon with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 31 21/23

Constanza Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 22/ 28 15/17

Peravia Scattered clouds to partly cloudy with local showers. 29/ 31 21/23

San Pedro de Macorís Scattered to partly cloudy clouds with showers and thunderstorms. 29/ 31 20/22

La Romana Scattered to partly cloudy clouds with showers and thundershowers. 29/ 31 20/22

La Vega Increasing clouds in the afternoon with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 31 16/18

Monseñor Nouel Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 31 19/21

San Cristóbal Scattered to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms 29/ 31 21/23

Samaná Partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts. 29/ 31 21/23

Monte Cristi Partly cloudy with moderate showers, thunderstorms, and isolated wind gusts. 29/ 31 19/21

Azua Cloudy to partly cloudy with local showers. 29/ 31 20/22

San Juan Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 31 16/23

Barahona Partly cloudy to cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms. 28/30 19/21

La Altagracia Scattered to partly cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms. 29/ 31 21/23