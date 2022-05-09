Dominican Republic bus is highjacked in Haiti

Port-au-Prince.- A bus from the company Metro Servicios Turísticos was hijacked this Sunday on the border with Haiti during its Santo Domingo-Port-au-Prince route.

According to a Listin source from the bus company, the passenger vehicle was hijacked once they crossed into Haitian territory, by members of the gang 400 Mawozo.

About his passengers, they indicated that 10 Turkish citizens who are “missionaries” who were heading to Port-au-Prince were traveling on the bus, as well as other passengers, the driver, who is Dominican, and the travel assistants, who are Haitian.

Similarly, he expressed that the Dominican authorities, both the Dominican ambassador in Port-au-Prince, and the foreign minister, Roberto Álvarez, are aware of the event.

“The company is making every effort to recover the bus and safeguard the lives of passengers. The authorities are already notified and they informed us that they are working on the case.”