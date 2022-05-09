Onamet forecasts a sunny Monday with hot temperatures

Santo Domingo, DR

For this Monday, good weather conditions and hot temperatures are forecast so that a scattered sky and a sunny day will prevail.

Likewise, little rain activity is expected in most of the towns of the Dominican Republic, especially in the afternoon. This was announced by the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet).

However, the entity also noted that there could be some cloudy weather during the afternoon accompanied by isolated showers in the southwest and the Central Mountain Range.

According to the agency, the forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, will not present significant variations, as on this day, there will be cloudy increases with scattered downpours only in the afternoon.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.