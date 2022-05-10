Blackouts hit the Cibao since yesterday

The interruptions in the electrical service have intensified in a large part of the Cibao region since Monday, which has created discomfort in the population due to the disorders that this generates in all activities.

Problems in traffic and commercial, productive, and domestic activities are even more complicated since many companies do not have emergency power plants to respond to blackouts.

With the improvement experienced in recent years, where many of the circuits in this region have a 24-hour energy program, both the plants and the investors were left aside.

Provinces such as Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, Valverde, and Mirabal Sisters, among others, suffer interruptions in the supply of electricity. However, until mid-morning this Tuesday, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Edenorte), nor any other institution state, have explained the problem.