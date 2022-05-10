Don’t travel to Haiti, Dominican official warns

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) reiterated the suggestion made to Dominicans since October 2021, about refraining from traveling to Haiti except for essential reasons.

Likewise, the agency reported this Monday that it received the relatives of the Dominican citizen who was driving the Metro bus that was presumed to have been kidnapped in Haiti and in which people of Turkish and Haitian nationality were on board.

Jatzel Román, Deputy Minister for Consular and Immigration Affairs, shared with the family the steps to follow in order to find a solution to the situation.

He said the Dominican State, through the dependencies related to the issue, is in communication with the Haitian authorities for the effective follow-up of the case.

During the meeting held at the MIREX headquarters, a single and direct contact was established between the institution through its Directorate for the Protection of Nationals and the family members, in order to manage communication effectively.